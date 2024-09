One more hot spell, then it cools down

Hot once again!

Warm weather continues at the weekend. "We can expect fog patches in the morning, which will decrease as the day progresses and we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds," explains Zimmermann. The 30 degree mark could be cracked once again in the Lavant Valley. "Otherwise, temperatures will be between 25 and 30 degrees." And summer lovers should take advantage of this. "Because we can expect a change in the weather on Sunday night," says Zimmermann.