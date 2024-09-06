HIKING IN STYRIA
Hiking steeped in history on the Niederwechsel
From Tränktörl via Vorauer Schwaig to Niederwechsel with Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti: a forest and alpine pasture hike in the north-east of Styria - including a rustic stop-off.
Hiking and learning interesting facts about the region as you "pass by" - that's possible on this circular tour in Eastern Styria. At three locations along the "Historic long-distance hiking trail Wechselland" there is extensive information about the climate and weather, the glassworks and the military cemeteries in the Wechsel region.
Facts & Figures
- Hiking data: 15 km / 720 m elevation gain / walking time approx. 5 h.
- Requirements: easy hiking trail; steeper section at the "Steinerne Stiege"; in the first section of the tour there are fallen trees on the hiking trail.
- Trail guidance system: well marked and signposted; trails 928, 927, 902, 907.
- Starting point: Tränktörl/ Schauereck.
- Refreshment stops: Vorauer Schwaig (open until 8. 9. 2024), 0676/9481022; Stoaalm, 0676/9657895, Hallerhaus, 02649/230.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
Equally steeped in history and characteristic of the area are the Schwaigen, a term that refers to the wide alpine pastures with their huts. The cattle drive is taking place this weekend at the Vorauer Schwaig: Lace up your hiking boots and head up to the Wechsel!
We start at the bus stop in Tränktörl (1009 m) and follow the road to the last houses, where the yellow signposts and red-white-red markings can be seen at the top right at the edge of the forest. Continue through the forest on a path, then along a forest road to the information board "Die Glashütte im Wechselland" and shortly afterwards to the clearing with an old building "Alte Glashütte" (1038 m).
Along hollow paths, forest roads and trails, we reach the alpine pastures around the farmed Vorauer Schwaig (1509 m).
We hike in a straight line across the alpine pastures uphill to Niederwechsel (1669 m), where we walk steadily downhill along the ridge on the right. In the forest, we pass a steeper section, the "Steinerne Stiege". We pass the lift station and the Stoaalm to the Hallerhaus (1350 m). We see the yellow signposts a short way downhill across the meadow.
We follow the signs to Fichtenhof and after about an hour reach the access road to Tränktörl, which leads us back to the starting point.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
