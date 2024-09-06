Hiking steeped in history on the Niederwechsel

We start at the bus stop in Tränktörl (1009 m) and follow the road to the last houses, where the yellow signposts and red-white-red markings can be seen at the top right at the edge of the forest. Continue through the forest on a path, then along a forest road to the information board "Die Glashütte im Wechselland" and shortly afterwards to the clearing with an old building "Alte Glashütte" (1038 m).