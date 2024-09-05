No increased risk of cancer due to cell phone use

"No confirmed mechanism of action at the present time"

The fundamental question is therefore whether it is even possible for radiation from cell phones, i.e. electromagnetic waves, to have an effect on cells in the body. This kind of thing is also tested in the laboratory, for example. The Federal Institute explains that such a mechanism of action is not known. "From a scientific point of view, there is currently no proven mechanism of action that high-frequency electromagnetic fields emitted by cell phones and base stations cause cancer."