Beverage manufacturer wants plastic straws back

Paper straws and dissatisfied customers

Capri-Sun, which produces in Eppelheim near Heidelberg, has been using paper straws since 2021. Weening had said that the company was working on switching back to plastic straws in Switzerland and neighboring countries. Customers are bothered by the fact that the paper straw currently in use is harder to insert, becomes soft and leads to a paper taste when drinking. The company is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland - where the EU ban does not apply.