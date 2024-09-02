Archer without arms inspires the whole world

Bronze in the mixed doubles

Devi first made international headlines at the age of 15. At the Para-Asian Games, she hit the ten ball six times in a row and won gold. A year later, she became the first shooter without arms to win a medal at the Para World Championships, taking silver and securing her ticket for Paris. Unfortunately, she did not succeed in the individual competition! She failed by one point in the quarter-finals. But in the mixed doubles she shot her way to bronze!