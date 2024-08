From BVB to ManU – and straight on to Chelsea?

On-off relationship

Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchster United's youth ranks in 2017. In 2021, the Red Devils brought him back for 85 million euros. And he ended up back in black and yellow in 2024. Sancho delighted Dortmund fans with his fine feet for six months - on loan. Then - after losing the Champions League final - he returned to his real employer. Who now apparently want to get rid of him again. It doesn't look like United and Sancho will have a happy relationship in the long term ...