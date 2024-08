Paralympics: Klopp keeps his fingers crossed for his buddy in Paris

An eventful life

Klopp and Czycz have known each other "forever", as he explains in a recent YouTube conversation with him. Czycz, a former footballer, lost his left leg on his way to becoming a professional and had to completely realign his life. He eventually ended up in para-sports, where he won four Olympic gold medals in athletics. Now he is competing in badminton and wants to give it a go there too - even though he had nothing to do with the sport until a few years ago.