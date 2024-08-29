Hans-Kloepfer-Straße in Graz to be renamed

Shot just like that

Julia Pongracic was born in Graz on October 30, 1910. In 1938, the young lawyer joined the Reich Governor's Office of the City of Graz as an employee. She had to keep her membership of the banned Social Democratic Party secret. Pongracic joined the "Austrian Freedom Front" resistance group led by Fritz Matzner (SPÖ), who later became deputy governor, and provided the group with information and materials. She was arrested by the Gestapo on March 3, 1945. On April 3, 1945, together with other resisters, she was taken to the SS barracks in Graz-Wetzelsdorf, now the Belgian barracks, and shot without trial.