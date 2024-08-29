Problematic name
Hans-Kloepfer-Straße in Graz to be renamed
Another street in Graz with a problematic name is to be renamed. The municipal council factions of the KPÖ, Greens and SPÖ announced on Thursday that they would vote to rename Dr.-Hans-Kloepfer-Straße to Julia-Pongracic-Straße (Eggenberg district) at the municipal council meeting on September 19.
The background to this decision is the classification of Dr.-Hans-Kloepfer-Straße by a commission as one of 20 very problematic street names in Graz. Ottokar-Kernstock-Gasse had already been renamed Maria Stromberger Gasse in the spring. The writer Kernstock was the author of the "Swastika Song", Stromberger was a nurse and a member of a resistance group in the Auschwitz concentration camp. With the current renaming, "the city of Graz not only wants to honor an important woman, lawyer and resistance fighter, but also send a strong signal for dealing with its history," it said in a press release.
Julia Pongracic from Eggenberg stood her ground during the period of Nazi barbarism and fought against inhumanity and terror. She paid for this with her life. The city of Graz is honoring her memory by naming the street after her.
KPÖ-Klubobfrau Christine Braunesreuther
Green Party Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner spoke of a necessary step to honor outstanding and courageous women like Julia Pongracic, whose achievements have often remained in the shadows. Christine Braunesreuther, chairwoman of the KPÖ parliamentary group, said: "Julia Pongracic from Eggenberg stood her ground during the period of Nazi barbarism and fought against inhumanity and terror. She paid for this with her life. By naming the street, the city of Graz is honoring her memory." SPÖ parliamentary group leader Daniela Schlüsselberger spoke of a symbol "for an exceptionally courageous social democratic resistance fighter". Pongracic had stood up for her convictions even in times of National Socialist dictatorship and persecution.
Shot just like that
Julia Pongracic was born in Graz on October 30, 1910. In 1938, the young lawyer joined the Reich Governor's Office of the City of Graz as an employee. She had to keep her membership of the banned Social Democratic Party secret. Pongracic joined the "Austrian Freedom Front" resistance group led by Fritz Matzner (SPÖ), who later became deputy governor, and provided the group with information and materials. She was arrested by the Gestapo on March 3, 1945. On April 3, 1945, together with other resisters, she was taken to the SS barracks in Graz-Wetzelsdorf, now the Belgian barracks, and shot without trial.
For local residents, the renaming will take place as follows: The new street plaque will be installed by the city, the house numbers will remain unchanged and new house number plaques will be sent directly. The costs will be borne by the City of Graz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
