Brutally beaten up by two robbers in their own bed

Perpetrators left a trail behind

"After initial medical treatment, the man from Klagenfurt was taken to Klagenfurt Hospital by the ambulance service," according to the regional police headquarters. The police are now investigating and already have an initial lead: "A rucksack, headphones and a hypodermic syringe were found at the scene of the crime." According to the residents of the shared flat, the rucksack did not belong to any of them. Did it belong to the two attackers?