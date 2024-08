Klauß: “It was an extremely strange game!”

Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "It was an extremely strange game. We should have led 1-0 straight away, but then we were outnumbered and played 90 minutes with one man less. But we did very well and invested a lot. The two goals we conceded from a set-piece and after losing the ball were annoying. The good thing is that the result still gives us every chance in the second leg. Grgic went for the ball, but Zalazar put his foot down. That was bad timing, he also said straight away that he hit him on the ankle."