Storms: Hollabrunn declared a disaster area

Even the fire station was flooded

In the village of Oberfellabrunn, a part of Hollabrunn, the water was 30 to 40 centimeters high, said Obritzhauser. The levels of the Runzenbach and Göllersbach streams in the Hollabrunn and Göllersdorf area rose. The Hollabrunn substation was flooded, but the critical situation was defused with the help of large pumps. Even the fire station was flooded. In the Göllersdorf area, a flood retention basin was secured with the help of large pumps. When a dam broke in the Mitterweg area in Hollabrunn, the helpers were also deployed with tele-loaders. At the same time, there were several traffic accidents. A total of five people were injured.