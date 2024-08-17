Next chaos threatens
Storms: Hollabrunn declared a disaster area
Following a thunderstorm on Friday evening, the town of Hollabrunn has now been declared a disaster area. Heavy rainfall caused flooding. Clean-up work was underway on Saturday. But the next weather chaos was soon approaching. The red alert has been in effect again since the afternoon ...
Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) announced support from the state, a briefing was planned for 5 pm. The district administration declared the Hollabrunn district an official disaster area on Saturday, according to the state. More than 100 millimeters of rain had fallen within a very short time on Friday evening, reported Stefan Obritzhauser, commander of the Hohenwarth fire brigade.
Massive flooding was the result
The result was massive flooding. Two disaster relief teams were alerted. According to a press release, around 50 fire departments with around 700 members were deployed to over 100 operations.
According to district commander Alois Zaussinger, this was one of the largest operations in the district. The "Augustwiesn" in Hollabrunn was evacuated and the guests were accommodated in the town hall in cooperation with the fire department and the municipality. 22 horses were rescued from a riding stable.
Even the fire station was flooded
In the village of Oberfellabrunn, a part of Hollabrunn, the water was 30 to 40 centimeters high, said Obritzhauser. The levels of the Runzenbach and Göllersbach streams in the Hollabrunn and Göllersdorf area rose. The Hollabrunn substation was flooded, but the critical situation was defused with the help of large pumps. Even the fire station was flooded. In the Göllersdorf area, a flood retention basin was secured with the help of large pumps. When a dam broke in the Mitterweg area in Hollabrunn, the helpers were also deployed with tele-loaders. At the same time, there were several traffic accidents. A total of five people were injured.
Roads covered in mud
"The extent of the damage is even clearer in daylight," said the fire department. Roads were washed out, partially eroded and had to be closed. In some places, the water was up to one meter high, the fire department reported in a press release. "The main routes are passable again," said Obritzhauser on Saturday. Some side roads were still covered in mud.
Train services were suspended
As the railroad embankment was washed out, train services between Hollabrunn and Göllersdorf were suspended on Friday evening. The closure on the Nordwestbahn line was lifted at around 12.30 pm.
DMikl-Leitner thanked the volunteers. "I will get an idea of the situation today during an on-site briefing. But one thing is already clear to me: The region can rely on the support of the state," announced the Governor in a written statement.
But the next storm chaos is already looming on Saturday afternoon. The Austrian severe weather center had once again issued a red warning for Lower Austria. Hail, thunderstorms and masses of rain threaten.
