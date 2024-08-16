by "invaders"
Native aquatic species are under threat
Water sports enthusiasts are called upon to curb the spread of invaders such as quagga mussels, sunfish and waterweed. Important: Always clean equipment such as boats or paddles!
In Vorarlberg, the quagga mussel, originally introduced from the Black Sea region, has not only caused serious environmental damage. It is also a nightmare for the economy.
Fishing yields plummet
Apart from damage to pipelines and the like, the mussel also causes fishing yields to plummet, as the "quaggas" feed on plankton - leaving less for whitefish and the like.
An investigation by the Salzburg Water Protection Agency had already revealed in 2023 that the invasive quagga mussel had settled in Lake Obertrum and Lake Wolfgang. Once in the lake, the species is almost impossible to control.
To prevent the spread of the quagga mussel and other "stowaways", there are four simple measures for boats, stand-up paddles and air mattresses: All debris such as mud, plants or animals should be thoroughly removed. Cleaning should be done with clean water, ideally above 45 degrees Celsius and with a high-pressure cleaner. Cavities in boats and equipment should be emptied at the water of origin. Finally, it is important to dry the equipment completely, ideally for at least four days.
