Native aquatic species are under threat

To prevent the spread of the quagga mussel and other "stowaways", there are four simple measures for boats, stand-up paddles and air mattresses: All debris such as mud, plants or animals should be thoroughly removed. Cleaning should be done with clean water, ideally above 45 degrees Celsius and with a high-pressure cleaner. Cavities in boats and equipment should be emptied at the water of origin. Finally, it is important to dry the equipment completely, ideally for at least four days.