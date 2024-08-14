Vorteilswelt
"Last Stop: Austria"

Hollywood star Jessica Alba went on vacation in Tyrol

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 08:19

Summertime is vacation time - even for celebrities. And after Jessica Alba enjoyed the sun, beach and sea with her loved ones in Mykonos, the Hollywood beauty headed to Austria!

comment0 Kommentare

"Last Stop: Austria", Jessica Alba wrote on her Instagram profile and posted several photos. The Hollywood beauty, who became famous for films such as "Into The Blue" and "Fantastic Four", checked into the Stanglwirt with her family.

Alba raves about Austria
And the 43-year-old seems to have taken a particular liking to Austria, as she revealed in her post. "Obsessed doesn't even begin to describe how much I love it here."

She can't stop raving about how beautiful it is here, Alba continued. "From the beauty of the hotel to the numerous activities, the wonderful food and the lovely people - we had the best week and made so many special memories."

Hollywood beauty opens vacation album
In the series of pictures, Alba shared some memories from her Kitzbühel vacation. She can be seen with her husband Cash Warren, daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes in front of the impressive backdrop of the Wilder Kaiser. Alba also published photos of Kaiserschmarrn, horses and cows as well as walks with her daughter. 

Finally, Alba thanked Stanglwirt landlord Balthasar Hauser and his daughter Maria "for the wonderful care". And concluded: "We hope to see you again next year."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
