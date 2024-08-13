Check-in, security & co.: What’s annoying when flying Copy

Anyone who wants to seek protection and live in Austria must abide by the laws that apply in this country. Almost all eligible voters still agree with this consensus. But what standards do you apply when it comes to integration?



Is it enough to "just" abide by the law, or are there other mandatory conditions for all those who want to call Austria their home? Do we need stricter requirements for learning German? What consequences are appropriate if it is not learned? Is there a "dominant culture" that must be adopted in order to be properly integrated? And if so, what does it look like?