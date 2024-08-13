Check-in, security & co.: What’s annoying when flying Copy

Forum
"Anyone who comes to us must abide by the house rules". Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) made people sit up and take notice with this sentence in yesterday's summer talk. For many, the words were taken for granted, but for Kogler they were unusually harsh in the context of immigration. What standards do you set for integration, what are your "Austrian house rules"?
Anyone who wants to seek protection and live in Austria must abide by the laws that apply in this country. Almost all eligible voters still agree with this consensus. But what standards do you apply when it comes to integration?
Is it enough to "just" abide by the law, or are there other mandatory conditions for all those who want to call Austria their home? Do we need stricter requirements for learning German? What consequences are appropriate if it is not learned? Is there a "dominant culture" that must be adopted in order to be properly integrated? And if so, what does it look like?
What do you think the Austrian "house rules" look like? What are your standards for successful integration? We look forward to your thoughts on integration in the comments!
