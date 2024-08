Ski star Marcel Hirscher is hard at work dredging

Hirscher is also due to make his comeback to the Ski World Cup soon. "I retired five years ago, now I'm 35 years old. That's also how I see my comeback: Above all, I want to have the opportunity to compete again, simply because I enjoy it. I have an excellent relationship with the ÖSV and am grateful for everything we have achieved. This new project is best realized as a Dutchman," Hirscher told the Dutch Ski Association NSkiV.