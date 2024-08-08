Swift fans defy cancellations and sing together

The Loft, the rooftop bar of the SO Hotel in the 2nd district, is hosting a "Swiftie Rooftop Party" on August 8, 9 and 10, starting at 8:30 pm each night.

The Viennese discotheque U4 is offering free entry to all concert ticket holders on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Golden Harp Pub Vienna offers a free drink on presentation of a concert ticket.

The Camera Club in Neubaugasse is hosting a "Taylor Night Vienna" on Friday, August 9, starting at 11 pm.

The Pilates studio "Chiya" in Neutorgasse in the 1st district is organizing a "Swiftie Workout" on Sunday from 1.30 pm.

At the "Cella Vie" club near the Stadtbahnbögen in the 9th district, there will be "Eras Tour Parties" from August 8 to 10, which will take place during the day from 12 noon to 4 pm for children and adults, as well as in the evening from 4 pm to 11 pm.

The burger chain "Le Burger" invites all concert ticket holders to enjoy a free burger in all of its restaurants in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Café Essenz in Vienna is also inviting all Swifties with a ticket to a free espresso at the weekend.

"Free coffee for all Swifties" is also available in all Tchibo branches upon presentation of a concert ticket.

The Ulrich Café in Vienna is running a nice promotion: under the motto "Bubbles for your troubles", all concert ticket holders get a pink fizzy drink on the house.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, concert ticket holders get reduced admission to Viennese swimming pools: Swifties pay just 2.60 euros. Ticket holders get free entry to the Stadionbad. There will also be a special "Swift Corner" at the Wiener Gänsehäufel.

This weekend, Wien Holding is offering free admission to Mozarthaus Vienna, KunstHausWien, the Jewish Museum Vienna and Haus der Musik.

The Albertina is offering free admission until Sunday to anyone who can show a concert ticket.

At the Illusionen-Museum, ticket holders pay only 12 instead of 14 euros.

In the Cineplexx cinemas, Taylor Swift popcorn buckets with matching cups and "Special Double Wall Cup" will be handed out.

At "Framburie Fries" , all guests with a ticket will receive a free ice cream in addition to a portion of fries.

Swifties can dine a little healthier at the "Fat Monk" bowl bar, where they receive a 13 percent discount.