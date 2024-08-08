Crowds in the city
Swift fans defy cancellations and sing together
Three performances by singer Taylor Swift in Vienna had to be canceled due to the acute threat of terrorism. The news came as a shock to many fans. They are now seeking solace in singing together.
Fans of the US megastar got together on Wednesday evening to sing songs by their idol. This continued on Thursday: crowds of colourfully dressed and cheerfully singing people formed on Stephansplatz and Schwedenplatz.
Exchange via social media channels
Many Swifties have connected via Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, sharing their experiences and offering each other comfort.
Corneliusgasse in the 6th district has also become a popular meeting place, as it reminds fans of Swift's song "Cornelia Street".
Homemade bracelets
At the US megastar's concerts, it is customary to swap homemade bracelets with like-minded people.
In the middle of Corneliusgasse, which is just 320 meters long, there is a tree with colourful friendship bracelets hanging from its branches - a Swifties trademark.
Where Swifties can still party at the weekend:
- The Loft, the rooftop bar of the SO Hotel in the 2nd district, is hosting a "Swiftie Rooftop Party" on August 8, 9 and 10, starting at 8:30 pm each night.
- The Viennese discotheque U4 is offering free entry to all concert ticket holders on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
- The Golden Harp Pub Vienna offers a free drink on presentation of a concert ticket.
- The Camera Club in Neubaugasse is hosting a "Taylor Night Vienna" on Friday, August 9, starting at 11 pm.
- The Pilates studio "Chiya" in Neutorgasse in the 1st district is organizing a "Swiftie Workout" on Sunday from 1.30 pm.
- At the "Cella Vie" club near the Stadtbahnbögen in the 9th district, there will be "Eras Tour Parties" from August 8 to 10, which will take place during the day from 12 noon to 4 pm for children and adults, as well as in the evening from 4 pm to 11 pm.
- The burger chain "Le Burger" invites all concert ticket holders to enjoy a free burger in all of its restaurants in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
- Café Essenz in Vienna is also inviting all Swifties with a ticket to a free espresso at the weekend.
- "Free coffee for all Swifties" is also available in all Tchibo branches upon presentation of a concert ticket.
The Ulrich Café in Vienna is running a nice promotion: under the motto "Bubbles for your troubles", all concert ticket holders get a pink fizzy drink on the house.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, concert ticket holders get reduced admission to Viennese swimming pools: Swifties pay just 2.60 euros. Ticket holders get free entry to the Stadionbad. There will also be a special "Swift Corner" at the Wiener Gänsehäufel.
- This weekend, Wien Holding is offering free admission to Mozarthaus Vienna, KunstHausWien, the Jewish Museum Vienna and Haus der Musik.
The Albertina is offering free admission until Sunday to anyone who can show a concert ticket.
At the Illusionen-Museum, ticket holders pay only 12 instead of 14 euros.
In the Cineplexx cinemas, Taylor Swift popcorn buckets with matching cups and "Special Double Wall Cup" will be handed out.
- At "Framburie Fries" , all guests with a ticket will receive a free ice cream in addition to a portion of fries.
- Swifties can dine a little healthier at the "Fat Monk" bowl bar, where they receive a 13 percent discount.
"Let's drown our sorrows!"
Despite the cancellations, there are some alternative options where Swift fans can meet and celebrate. "Let's drown our sorrows!" writes the Golden Harp Pub Vienna in a post on Instagram, offering all Swifties a free drink on presentation of a concert ticket.
Fan community networks
The fan community "swiftienightsvienna" has launched a series of events where Taylor Swift fans can network and celebrate together. On all three originally planned concert days, an "Eras Tour Party" will take place in the afternoon and evening at the CellaVie Aviation Club & Lounge in the 9th district.
Increased security measures
The Instagram page of "swiftienightsvienna" states that the police and security services have given the green light for the events. Nevertheless, increased security measures have been taken, such as increased patrols, body and bag checks and additional security on site. In addition, the event will only take place indoors.
