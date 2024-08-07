Achtalweg is accessible again after the storm

Work is also continuing on the Kennelbach-Doren section. "As reported, the section of the Wälderbahn route between Doren and Kennelbach is being renovated so that it is as safe as possible to walk on," said ÖVP Club Chairman Roland Frühstück, summarizing the project, which is scheduled to take several years. The basis for this is a corresponding resolution by the Vorarlberg state parliament.