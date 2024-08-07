Cleaned up again
Achtalweg is accessible again after the storm
The popular Achtalweg was badly affected by the storms. However, the worst traces have now been removed and the path can be used again.
In the Bregenzerachtal valley between Egg and Doren, the recent capricious weather has left its mark. Boulders have rolled across the path, mudslides have occurred and streams have also burst their banks locally. "Thanks to the rapid joint response, however, the Achtalweg between Egg and Doren is once again freely accessible and passable," explained Regio Chairman Mayor Guido Flatz on Wednesday.
In the coming weeks, trees and bushes will be cut back along the route, which is why there may be obstructions. "Bushes break up the stone walls with their roots, so they have to be removed regularly. And users also need space to walk and cycle," explained Regio Managing Director Lukas Schrott. He asks for understanding for any temporary obstructions.
Work is also continuing on the Kennelbach-Doren section. "As reported, the section of the Wälderbahn route between Doren and Kennelbach is being renovated so that it is as safe as possible to walk on," said ÖVP Club Chairman Roland Frühstück, summarizing the project, which is scheduled to take several years. The basis for this is a corresponding resolution by the Vorarlberg state parliament.
Threads come together at Regio
The various landowners have agreed that Regio Bregenzerwald will be responsible for this renovation project. "According to the current status of work, the Rotachbrücke bridge will be secured this year," explained Frühstück. For the second major structure, the Rickenbach Bridge, the access situation poses a major challenge. "But here, too, we will find a solution that meets the various interests," the ÖVP politician is certain.
