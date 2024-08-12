New Porsche Cayenne will be purely electric

The Zuffenhausen-based company has announced the launch of a fourth generation of the Cayenne, which will be powered purely by electricity, for the "middle of the decade", i.e. the trade fair premiere in 2025 and the sales launch in 2026. Like the brand-new Porsche Macan, this new edition will be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800-volt architecture developed jointly with Audi. According to Porsche, this will also undergo extensive further development for use in the new Cayenne. The first camouflaged prototypes are already on public roads.