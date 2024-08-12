But V8 is also new
New Porsche Cayenne will be purely electric
The next Porsche Cayenne will be electric, but a V8 will also be on offer. It just won't be quite the same car. In the future, Porsche will have a two-pronged approach with its SUV series.
The Zuffenhausen-based company has announced the launch of a fourth generation of the Cayenne, which will be powered purely by electricity, for the "middle of the decade", i.e. the trade fair premiere in 2025 and the sales launch in 2026. Like the brand-new Porsche Macan, this new edition will be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800-volt architecture developed jointly with Audi. According to Porsche, this will also undergo extensive further development for use in the new Cayenne. The first camouflaged prototypes are already on public roads.
Will we get the V8?
Porsche also intends to further develop the drive systems of the current Cayenne generation, which were last extensively modernized in 2023. In addition to hybrid drives, this will also include a V8. The third generation of the Cayenne will undergo a further product upgrade and will continue to run in parallel with the fourth, all-electric generation. By 2030, the Cayenne will also be available with these drive options in markets that demand them.
Porsche nevertheless intends to stick to its electrification strategy, which envisages a share of purely electrically powered vehicles in the sales mix of over 80 percent from 2030. With the new Cayenne, Porsche is taking another decisive step in this direction for the ramp-up to an electric brand.
In addition to the Macan and Taycan, Porsche will introduce another electric model series from next year with the electric Boxster.
