Cousines Like Shit put the cart before the horse

Only now realized everything

The two musicians are actually cousins and grew up next door to each other in Salzburg-Liefering. The concept of the band was not at all planned, and the increasing success that has accompanied it for almost two years even less so. "It wasn't until we had our album in our hands that we actually realized that all of this was really serious," the two laugh in unison, "we never sat down and came up with some kind of master plan after we set up our career. Neither of us was ever going to cut back in other areas of life for the band, that was never the aim. Somehow it developed over time that we had less room for other things in life. You miss birthday parties or family celebrations because you're on stage somewhere with the band. But that's also nice and not a burden."