Third gold medal for US star Simone Biles

Further chances of gold on Monday

The 23-time world champion is the only one to have mastered this vault. Silver was secured by Rebeca Andrade from Brazil with 14.966 points, who became Olympic vault champion in Tokyo in 2021 in Biles' absence due to mental problems. Biles' teammate Jade Carey came third with 14.466 points. On Monday, Biles will have two more opportunities to add to her Olympic medal collection of ten. Then the finals on the balance beam and floor will be on the agenda.