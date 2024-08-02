One in four Austrians has at least one tattoo

Expression of individualization, little excitement

However, tattoos obviously hardly upset anyone anymore, for 62 percent they are a private matter, for 30 percent they are a form of art. For tattooed people in particular, body image is also an expression of individualization. 74 percent of them stated that tattoos are simply a way of expressing themselves nowadays. However, 27 percent of all respondents personally reject any kind of tattoo. 67 percent of the population do not have any.