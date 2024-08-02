10% have even more
One in four Austrians has at least one tattoo
At least one in four Austrians now has at least one tattoo, ten percent of them have several. The under-35s in particular are very fond of tattoos.
42 percent have one or more pictures, symbols or names tattooed on their skin. Hardly anyone is bothered by this, with only eight percent saying that tattoos "usually have no manners and are of a rather poor standard", according to a study* published by IMAS on Friday.
Since 2013, the proportion of those with tattoos has increased from 19 to 27 percent. Compared to the previous survey in 2019, this figure has remained unchanged. At the same time, however, the impression has grown among the population that there are more tattoos today than in the past, according to 71%.
Expression of individualization, little excitement
However, tattoos obviously hardly upset anyone anymore, for 62 percent they are a private matter, for 30 percent they are a form of art. For tattooed people in particular, body image is also an expression of individualization. 74 percent of them stated that tattoos are simply a way of expressing themselves nowadays. However, 27 percent of all respondents personally reject any kind of tattoo. 67 percent of the population do not have any.
Tattoos have an effect on likeability ratings
The sympathy rating for tattoos has declined slightly. For half of the population, it does not matter whether someone has one or not. In 2013, this proportion was 53 percent. For 14 percent, a tattoo makes an unknown person less likeable.
*This June, for the fourth time, the Linz-based opinion research institute personally surveyed 1029 men and women aged 16 and over in Austria on this topic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
