Storm’s Dutch “giant” doesn’t like Dutch players

Are you already back to 100 percent?

I'm back seven and a half months after my serious injury, which normally takes longer. Maybe it's easier as a goalkeeper than for an outfield player, you don't have as many contacts, not as fast movements. I'm certainly not in the form I was in before the injury, before which I had a good season. But that's normal. I played 45 minutes in the tests against Monaco and Porto, and 120 in the Cup. It gets better with every training session and match. The first goal I conceded in the Cup wasn't my best move, of course. But I haven't been in situations like that for a long time. These experiences are extremely valuable.