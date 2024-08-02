Scherpen in an interview
Storm’s Dutch “giant” doesn’t like Dutch players
Record-breaking: Kjell Scherpen is back just seven and a half months after his cruciate ligament operation! Storm's goalkeeping giant in a big interview with the "Krone" about his lightning comeback, wishes for the Champions League draw and the kick-off clash at Rapid on Sunday.
"Krone": When you arrived a year ago, we conducted the first interview in English. Now it's already in German, you've learned quickly.
KjellScherpen: When I joined Sturm, I said straight away that I really wanted to learn the language. I don't know everything yet, but I want to be able to communicate. That's important to me.
Your return after cruciate ligament surgery in London in December wasn't actually planned until September. You made a lightning comeback, how did that happen?
We invested a lot, worked intensively and well with our physios. Everything went perfectly. But of course it's also luck when the knee reacts so well.
Are you already back to 100 percent?
I'm back seven and a half months after my serious injury, which normally takes longer. Maybe it's easier as a goalkeeper than for an outfield player, you don't have as many contacts, not as fast movements. I'm certainly not in the form I was in before the injury, before which I had a good season. But that's normal. I played 45 minutes in the tests against Monaco and Porto, and 120 in the Cup. It gets better with every training session and match. The first goal I conceded in the Cup wasn't my best move, of course. But I haven't been in situations like that for a long time. These experiences are extremely valuable.
Is the injury stillhaunting you ?
No, not at all. I'm free on the pitch and can do anything. Now we have to perfect everything, that takes time. But we're on a very good path.
A tough nut to crack awaits Sturm in the league opener on Sunday with Rapid.
That's right, we have to be at full strength right away! The Cup was also a good wake-up call. A tough opponent awaits us in Vienna. But it's the best thing that can happen to you to start with such a cracker.
Sturm won the double last season. How hard was it to only be able to watch the cup final and the title fight?
Very! Everyone wants to be on the pitch for these decisive games, not sitting in the stands. But hopefully we'll be playing for the title again this season and I'll be in the thick of it instead of just watching.
The Champions League draw will take place on August 29. Who would you like to play?
Just no Dutch teams, please.
Because of Sturm's recent defeats against your compatriots Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax Amsterdam?
Yes, those matches didn't go particularly well for Sturm. Otherwise I don't really care, there are only top teams and great games awaiting us in Klagenfurt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
