Transfer News
Official! Salzburg’s Pavlovic moves to Milan
The deal is now official! As the "Krone" reported in advance, Salzburg's defensive boss Strahinja Pavlovic is moving to AC Milan in Italy after two years.
The tall and aggressive central defender joined the Red Bulls in the summer of 2022 - after a difficult time at FC Basel and AS Monaco - where he was able to showcase himself better and better from game to game. In the end, "Pavlo" played in a total of 71 matches (6 goals, 6 assists) and also grew into a permanent fixture in the Serbian senior national team. He was a regular for his country at both the World Cup in Qatar and most recently at the EURO in Germany. Milan are said to have put together a package of over 18 million euros for the 23-year-old Serbian for a four-year contract.
Sporting Director Bernhard Seonbuchner: "Strahinja has performed very well at FC Red Bull Salzburg and has undergone a great development. And after his performance with the Serbian team on the big international stage was also strong, it was clear to us that his move to a top European club would only be a matter of time. We are convinced that he will prove his quality there too and wish Pavlo all the best and a successful future career!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
