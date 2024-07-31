Official! Salzburg’s Pavlovic moves to Milan

The tall and aggressive central defender joined the Red Bulls in the summer of 2022 - after a difficult time at FC Basel and AS Monaco - where he was able to showcase himself better and better from game to game. In the end, "Pavlo" played in a total of 71 matches (6 goals, 6 assists) and also grew into a permanent fixture in the Serbian senior national team. He was a regular for his country at both the World Cup in Qatar and most recently at the EURO in Germany. Milan are said to have put together a package of over 18 million euros for the 23-year-old Serbian for a four-year contract.