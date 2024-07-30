Change official
Official! Austria announce Dragovic transfer
What the "Krone" already reported on Friday is now official: Vienna Austria have announced the return of Aleksandar Dragovic.
The 33-year-old was recently without a club after his contract with Red Star Belgrade expired. The 100-time team player played a total of 67 Bundesliga games for the Violets from 2008 to 2010 and also comes from the club's own youth ranks. The medical check was successfully completed on Monday. Dragovic has now been officially unveiled. According to the "Krone", Dragovic will receive a three-year contract until 2027.
"I am a true Austrian"
"I've been at Austria since I was six years old and have played in all the youth teams. It was always my childhood dream to be able to play for Austria at what was then the Horr Stadium. I had many wonderful moments here as a professional. I'm a true Austrian, Vienna is the most beautiful city for me - that's why it was always my goal to hang up my soccer boots here one day, but I don't want to think that far ahead yet, now I want to help Austria," says Dragovic about his move. "I try to be a role model every day - at home for my son and now also here at the club for our young players. I know how tough the soccer business is - I want to lead the way and show them how to deal with difficult situations."
Sporting Director Manuel Ortlechner: "Aleks Dragović is a child of Austria and a figurehead of our academy to this day. As an Austrian, he has made the leap into the big soccer world and can show all young players what it means to be a full professional. 'Drago' is a 100-time Austrian team player - we don't need to talk about his quality. We're delighted that we've managed to bring him back home and tie him to the club beyond his career as an active footballer."
