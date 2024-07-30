Official! Austria announce Dragovic transfer

"I am a true Austrian"

"I've been at Austria since I was six years old and have played in all the youth teams. It was always my childhood dream to be able to play for Austria at what was then the Horr Stadium. I had many wonderful moments here as a professional. I'm a true Austrian, Vienna is the most beautiful city for me - that's why it was always my goal to hang up my soccer boots here one day, but I don't want to think that far ahead yet, now I want to help Austria," says Dragovic about his move. "I try to be a role model every day - at home for my son and now also here at the club for our young players. I know how tough the soccer business is - I want to lead the way and show them how to deal with difficult situations."