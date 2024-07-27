Kiesenhofer in hospital
Blood and tears for our women cyclists after crashes
There was no medal for Anna Kiesenhofer and Christina Schweinberger in the Olympic women's individual cycling time trial. Instead, blood and tears flowed after the race on Saturday.
The reason: both Kiesenhofer and Schweinberger crashed on the wet road.
"I slipped in a traffic circle, which I estimate cost me 30 seconds. But more would have been needed for the podium," said the tenth-placed Schweinberger disappointedly on ORF and burst into tears.
She even apologized for her placing. "Tenth place was the minimum target. But it is a disappointment. I do believe that I gave it my best shot," said the Tyrolean. She not only lost time due to the crash itself, but also because she didn't get off the pedals well on the side she was on. "That cost me thirty seconds. I can't blame it on the fact that I missed out on the podium. Several people crashed."
"Extremely slippery"
Kiesenhofer also stood in the mixed zone after the race with tears welling up in her eyes. Like her teammate, she had crashed in the traffic circle, bruised her elbow badly and doubted whether she would be able to continue. "Mentally, it was over in my head. I didn't come here to race for X place, I really wanted to be at the front." But giving up was not an option. "That looks stupid. Just get to the finish somehow."
It was as slippery as on black ice, but she had to take some risks because otherwise you lose time anyway. "I approached the first few corners cautiously, with every corner I had more confidence. Then it was suddenly too much confidence and I ended up lying down."
Kiesenhofer hoped that the injury would not turn out to be too bad, so that she would be recovered for the road race on Sunday next week. At first glance, nothing seemed to be broken, her fingers all moved well. But she still had to go to the clinic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
