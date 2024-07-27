Ungerank and Strempfl
Rank 15! “Extremely hot” hall and helplessness
Austria finished 15th in the first competition at the Olympic shooting range in Châteauroux: Nadine Ungerank and Martin Strempfl scored 625.5 rings in the mixed team qualification with the air rifle on Saturday morning. China and Korea are shooting for gold, while the teams from Kazakhstan and Germany are competing for bronze.
"It wasn't that easy, it's extremely hot in the hall," said 28-year-old Tyrolean Ungerank immediately after her Olympic debut. She was actually quite satisfied: "I worked really well."
Strempfl at a loss
Strempfl from Styria, who is competing at the Summer Games for the second time, was also "satisfied with my work, but not entirely happy with the result. I'm a bit at a loss, I don't know exactly what the problem is yet. I still have a training session for the individual competition, where I will try to improve a few little things." Strempfl, who celebrates his 40th birthday in a few days, will compete again in the air rifle on Monday.
Sylvia Steiner from Salzburg is still in action on Saturday. She will be competing in the air pistol qualification.
