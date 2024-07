Brussels opens proceedings against seven EU states

As a next step, the Council of the EU member states will adopt recommendations to the member states at the end of the year - on the recommendation of the Commission. These must then take effective measures to correct their deficits within a certain period of time. The Commission had subjected twelve EU countries to a closer examination of their deficits. Austria was not one of them. However, according to the country report, a budget deficit of 3.1 percent is expected in Austria this year.