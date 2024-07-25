Serious allegations
Medal hopeful allegedly “tortured” his horse!
Just before the start of the Olympic Games, long-known allegations against show jumping rider Max Kühner have resurfaced. Criminal proceedings are underway against the Austrian Paris participant and medal contender for a violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The starting point was an "investigative report" by the animal rights organization PETA. Kühner rejects all accusations as completely unfounded, as the Austrian Equestrian Sports Federation (OEPS) announced.
The APA asked the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) for a statement. According to a statement from the Starnberg district court, the Munich II public prosecutor's office applied for a penalty order to be issued against the 50-year-old in March. The German-born rider, who has been competing for Austria since 2015, is accused of "active barring" in May 2023. This method, which is banned in Germany, involves hitting a bar against a horse's legs to make it jump higher when overcoming an obstacle. Kühner firmly rejects the accusations and a request has been made to discontinue the proceedings.
OEPS statement
The Austrian Equestrian Sports Federation (OEPS) supports its best show jumping rider and explained in a written statement to the APA on Thursday: "The OEPS can confirm that the keeping, training and performance of his horses is of the highest quality based on all the observations made in the course of years of cooperation with Max Kühner. Due to his impeccable attitude towards the horse as a sporting partner, there is no reason whatsoever to assume that he uses or has used methods in the past that are contrary to animal welfare during training."
PETA: "A slap in the face for animal welfare"
The animal welfare organization PETA is calling for Kühner to be excluded from the Olympic Games and for equestrian sport in general to be removed as an Olympic discipline. "Since the Munich II public prosecutor's office now assumes that there is sufficient suspicion that Max Kühner has violated the Animal Welfare Act, participation in the Olympic Games would be a slap in the face for animal welfare. Horses are forced to participate in the Olympic Games and are forced to perform at their best. This must stop immediately," writes Peter Höffken, a PETA expert.
"No new information before mid-September 2024"
The Starnberg district court said that it is not possible to predict whether and when the main trial will take place. "It can be assumed that no further information can be provided in this matter before mid-September 2024," a spokesperson for the local court told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).
According to dpa information, the FEI World Equestrian Federation is not yet officially aware of the case. The Olympic competitions for show jumpers begin next Thursday.
Equestrian sport already hit the negative headlines at the beginning of the week. Three-time Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin was suspended by the FEI because a video showed her repeatedly hitting a horse on the legs with a whip. She herself had expressed her remorse and spoken of a misjudgement.
