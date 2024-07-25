Medal hopeful allegedly “tortured” his horse!

OEPS statement

The Austrian Equestrian Sports Federation (OEPS) supports its best show jumping rider and explained in a written statement to the APA on Thursday: "The OEPS can confirm that the keeping, training and performance of his horses is of the highest quality based on all the observations made in the course of years of cooperation with Max Kühner. Due to his impeccable attitude towards the horse as a sporting partner, there is no reason whatsoever to assume that he uses or has used methods in the past that are contrary to animal welfare during training."