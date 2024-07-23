Ofner tense: “Of course I’m worried”

Injury flares up again

Neumayer doesn't want to have noticed that there was an Austrian number one with major physical problems on the other side. But Ofner played with painkillers from the start, as he has done so often in the past. "I don't know if it would have been possible at all without it," admitted Ofner, for whom the performance was no fun at all. "It was just work. Of course I'm worried, because if something should happen again, then I know how difficult and tough it is," he said, referring to the recurrence of the injury.