Father & son trapped: Report after mountain rescue

An excursion into the "wild" outdoors can often end dangerously. At least when outdoor enthusiasts and hikers explore unprepared and ill-equipped "uncharted territory". An involuntary detour into rough terrain in the Rax-Schneeberg region at the beginning of the week also ended in a mountain rescue mission for a holidaymaker and his child. The 47-year-old German and his 13-year-old son had previously got into difficulties on a route on the Mittagstein.