Resistance fighter Szokoll receives memorial plaque

The plaque was placed on the façade of the former "Ministry of War" on Stubenring, which is now the seat of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Economics and Agriculture. National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) said that it had taken far too long for Austria to come to terms with its history. In the post-war period, it was not a matter of course to see military resistance as part of the liberation struggle.