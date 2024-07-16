Near government building
Resistance fighter Szokoll receives memorial plaque
A memorial plaque in honor of the resistance fighter Carl Szokoll was unveiled in Vienna on Tuesday. He attempted to surrender Vienna to the Red Army without a fight in 1945 with "Operation Radetzky". He was also involved in the failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler.
The plaque was placed on the façade of the former "Ministry of War" on Stubenring, which is now the seat of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Economics and Agriculture. National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) said that it had taken far too long for Austria to come to terms with its history. In the post-war period, it was not a matter of course to see military resistance as part of the liberation struggle.
"Also naming injustice"
Even today, there are still unjust regimes such as the terrorist organization Hamas. "It does us no good if we commemorate but remain silent about unjust regimes," said Sobotka. Commemorative plaques "remind us today to stand up for our values, for democracy and freedom and against all forms of extremism and violence", said Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens).
Carl Szokoll (1915 - 2004) was a professional soldier in the army of the First Republic and a major in the German Wehrmacht in 1944. After being injured in France, he joined the Deputy General Command of the XVII Army Corps in Vienna as an orderly officer. During this time, he increasingly doubted the Hitler regime. Szokoll remained unrecognized during the assassination attempt on Hitler in 1944.
Worked on "Bockerer" films
In 1945, the next resistance action took place in the Wehrkreiskommando as the Red Army was approaching. However, this was betrayed and Szokoll was able to flee to the Soviets. After the war, he became a film producer, worked on the "Bockerer" films and gave lectures on "Walküre" and "Radetzky."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.