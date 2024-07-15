Great initiative
Free tutoring for needy pupils in Tyrol
The Tyrolean association "free tutoring for the socially disadvantaged" was founded in 2009 as a one-man operation. Since then, 130 volunteers have tutored 2,200 young people. More committed volunteer teachers are always welcome.
It was off to the summer vacations for Tyrol's schoolchildren recently. But not everyone went into the several-week break from lessons without a care in the world. Those who received a "fail" grade on their report cards still have to study last year's material during the time off school in order to pass the repeat exam in the fall.
Our association maintains contact with schools, social clubs and institutions that provide support for young people.
Helmut Zander
Project launched in 2009
Quite a few are dependent on support and need extra tuition. And not everyone can afford this easily. For this reason, Helmut Zander from Mutters founded the project "Free tutoring for the socially disadvantaged" in 2009. Back then, it was still a one-man business.
What started small has grown considerably. "We currently have more than 130 volunteers and have already been able to help over 2,200 young people with their school problems," says the founder happily.
Commercial tutoring devours 7.6 million euros
He calculates that commercial tutoring in Tyrol devours around 7.6 million euros a year. "Individual tutoring sessions of 40 to 50 minutes start at 30 euros. This makes it almost impossible for families with many children in particular to pay for tutoring for their children. These young people then fall through the cracks and no one helps, which results in long-term disadvantages."
Zander is of course always on the lookout for more volunteers. "Our association keeps in touch with schools, social clubs and institutions that look after young people. If help is needed for school problems, we are contacted."
Information and contact at www.kostenlosenachhilfe.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
