"Unnecessary risk"
Even days after the European Championship quarter-final between Spain and Germany (2:1), the penalty that was not awarded is causing anger among our neighbors. Because now there's a fuss about an explosive detail: As against Denmark, Stuart Attwell was the video referee. Was he not allowed to "help" the Germans to victory twice?
Attwell had already assisted his English compatriot Michael Oliver as video referee in the round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark (2:0). This match saw the first controversial hand decision involving Germany in the tournament. Denmark's Joachim Andersen's hand grazed a cross from Germany full-back David Raum. Attwell gave Oliver the signal to look at the scene again, whereupon the English referee pointed to the spot after viewing the TV images. Afterwards, Denmark's team boss Kasper Hjulmand was annoyed by this "ridiculous hand rule".
The next exciting scene came against Spain: with the score at 1:1 in the 106th minute, Marc Cucurella blocked a shot from Jamal Musiala in the penalty area with his forearm. Referee Anthony Taylor allowed play to continue, much to the annoyance of the Germans. And this time there was no decisive intervention by video referee Attwell.
Criticism of UEFA
Because Attwell might have "helped" the DFB team to win the European Championship tournament for the second time by reviewing the scene again, former referee and ZDF pundit Manuel Gräfe sees Attwell's decision as an "unnecessary risk".
Gräfe criticized UEFA: "It's not good of UEFA to put Attwell under this kind of pressure. Yes, a VAR at this level has to be able to block that out! But the video referees (part of the truth) are not so good or not top referees. So one thing led to another - unfortunately!"
