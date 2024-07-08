Attwell had already assisted his English compatriot Michael Oliver as video referee in the round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark (2:0). This match saw the first controversial hand decision involving Germany in the tournament. Denmark's Joachim Andersen's hand grazed a cross from Germany full-back David Raum. Attwell gave Oliver the signal to look at the scene again, whereupon the English referee pointed to the spot after viewing the TV images. Afterwards, Denmark's team boss Kasper Hjulmand was annoyed by this "ridiculous hand rule".