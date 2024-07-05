Thunderstorms threaten
This is the weather we can expect at the weekend
After cooling off over the last few days, midsummer is returning to Austria. On Saturday, it will be bathing weather again at a summery 33 degrees. However, meteorologists are warning of severe storms - with hail and squalls in certain regions of the country.
Friday is already looking more summery, mostly dry, with a mixture of sun and clouds. The maximum temperatures will be between 22 and 30 degrees, at an altitude of 2000 meters between ten and 16 degrees.
On Saturday morning, the remaining clouds in the south-west of the country will clear and it will often be sunny, very warm to hot, sometimes humid with highs between 23 and 31 degrees, in the east even up to 33 degrees.
Severe storms from Saturday afternoon
However, bathing fun will not remain untroubled everywhere. In the afternoon, the tendency for thunderstorms will increase in Vorarlberg and North Tyrol, and in the evening, heavy showers will spread along the northern side of the Alps to the west of Lower Austria, with squalls and hail also possible.
In the east and south, however, it will often remain sunny with a brisk south-easterly wind. The thunderstorms will be accompanied by westerly winds in the Danube region. During the night, there will be further showers and thunderstorms, some of them heavy, from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria.
On Sunday, it will remain mostly cloudy and rainy with heavy showers and thunderstorms along and north of the Alps. Towards the east and south, the sun will appear at times, but showers and thunderstorms will also develop here during the course of the day. The wind will remain rather weak and temperatures will reach 17 to 24 degrees, 24 to 31 degrees in the east and south.
Further forecasts for the heatwave
After the storms at the weekend, Monday will be sunny everywhere, at least at times. In the afternoon, there will be a few showers and thunderstorms in the Alps again, it will be quite humid in places, with highs between 23 and 31 degrees.
On Tuesday, the heat will continue to increase with 26 to 34 degrees, humid in many regions, with moderate brisk winds from east to south. Wednesday will be even hotter, with thermometers climbing up to 36 degrees in the east.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.