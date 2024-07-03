Hooligan took flight
Female driver (30) attacked through an open window
Brutal attack on Tuesday evening in the Tyrolean Ötztal: A hooligan, who had previously overtaken a 30-year-old female driver in a single-lane traffic circle (!), got out in front of a red light, went back to the woman's car and attacked her with punches through the open window. After the attack, the perpetrator fled.
The brutal attack occurred at around 6.45 pm in Längenfeld. The 30-year-old local woman was driving out of the valley in her car on the B186 Ötztalstraße when a car with a German license plate suddenly appeared behind her.
Aggressive maneuver at a traffic circle
And the driver was obviously in a hurry. "At a single-lane traffic circle, he suddenly overtook the 30-year-old's car in an aggressive and reckless manner," reported the police.
He went back to the woman's car and punched her twice in the face with his fist through the open window on the driver's side.
But that was not all: a short time later, both the suspected road rager and the woman had to stop at a red light. "Then the driver suddenly got out, went back to the woman's car and punched her twice in the face with his fist through the open window on the driver's side," the investigators continued.
Attacker fled, license plate number known
The 30-year-old suffered injuries and had to be treated at the scene by the emergency services. The German driver fled the scene after the attack. A manhunt has so far been unsuccessful. However, it will probably only be a matter of time before he is caught. The license plate number is known to the police.
