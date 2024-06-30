German “environmental aid” denigrates biofuel

The sustainable HVO100 is being used by Austrian Post, among others, which is refueling a large part of its fleet with it in order to "come one step closer to the completely emission-free transport of parcels, letters, print media and advertising mail". Those responsible see it as a "bridging technology that can already significantly reduce emissions today". In its pure form (HVO100), the fuel reduces the balance sheet CO₂ emissions of diesel vehicles by up to 90 percent compared to fossil diesel.