Disservice to the climate
German “environmental aid” denigrates biofuel
E-fuels and biofuels are one way of reducing CO2 emissions in road traffic. In addition to electromobility. The so-called German Environmental Aid (DUH) is now doing the climate a disservice by denigrating the new climate-friendly diesel fuel HVO100. On a dubious basis.
The sustainable HVO100 is being used by Austrian Post, among others, which is refueling a large part of its fleet with it in order to "come one step closer to the completely emission-free transport of parcels, letters, print media and advertising mail". Those responsible see it as a "bridging technology that can already significantly reduce emissions today". In its pure form (HVO100), the fuel reduces the balance sheet CO₂ emissions of diesel vehicles by up to 90 percent compared to fossil diesel.
This could be described as applied environmental protection, in contrast to the DUH's approach.
The association describes HVO100 as "problematic for health" and a "sham solution" due to slightly higher levels of ultra-fine soot particles and nitrogen oxides compared to conventional diesel. The ADAC clarifies: In its own measurements of HVO100 emissions, the limits for both soot particles (PN) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) were undercut by up to 97 percent and 78 percent respectively. "Against this background, the DUH's alarmist presentation is highly tendentious and contributes to consumer uncertainty," it says in a press release.
According to the ADAC, such a "distortion of the facts" is incomprehensible. The DUH is distorting the chances of HVO100 for climate-friendly transport. Especially against the backdrop of a hesitant ramp-up of electromobility, it is important to fully exploit the possibilities of alternative fuels for existing vehicles, emphasizes the automobile club.
Test vehicle without approval for HVO100
The ADAC also questions why the DUH used a vehicle without HVO approval for its measurements on a VW Touareg 3.0 TDI Euro 5. ADAC Technical President Karsten Schulze: "For me, the aim of the investigation and the publication is clear. It's about stirring up public opinion and not about the matter in hand. It's a shame that the DUH is abdicating its responsibility for climate protection in traffic."
