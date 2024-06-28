Freezing cold and microsleep on the saddle

As in the previous year, Lindner will be supported by his sister and the daughter of a good friend. Both will be in the support car provided by Ewig sponsor Thomas Seyringer. His wife will be keeping her fingers crossed for him from home. The hardships that await him are enormous. Lindner knows that only too well. It's freezing cold up there, his heart rate plummets on the descents. "After the Albula Pass, I fall asleep almost every time," explains the pedal knight with a serious face, only to grin mischievously shortly afterwards: "Yes, it's an extreme story."