Pedal knight Lindner
Freezing cold and microsleep on the saddle
Extreme cyclist Paul Lindner will be taking part in the Race Across The Alps for the 24th time on Saturday. As every year, the 60-year-old Mösler is expecting an "extreme story" over legendary Alpine passes, but promises: "I don't want to kill myself."
"He's completely crazy." Extreme cyclist Paul Lindner (Bike Friends Salzburg) has been hearing sentences like this for many years. "But I don't give a f***," the 60-year-old waves it off. On Saturday, the Mösler will be at the start of the Race Across The Alps (RATA) for the 24th time. "It's the toughest one-day race in the world," says Lindner, who crosses various legendary Alpine passes on the way from Nauders to Nauders. Where the Giro d'Italia or the Tour de Suisse regularly roll over. A total of 525 kilometers and 14,000 vertical meters have to be completed. Provided the finish line is reached.
As in the previous year, Lindner will be supported by his sister and the daughter of a good friend. Both will be in the support car provided by Ewig sponsor Thomas Seyringer. His wife will be keeping her fingers crossed for him from home. The hardships that await him are enormous. Lindner knows that only too well. It's freezing cold up there, his heart rate plummets on the descents. "After the Albula Pass, I fall asleep almost every time," explains the pedal knight with a serious face, only to grin mischievously shortly afterwards: "Yes, it's an extreme story."
"Whether first or last"
Not nearly as brutal - at least from Lindner's perspective - was the build-up to his favorite race. Just last Saturday, he completed an "Everesting", riding up the Rossfeld eleven times. The final tally was 9005 vertical meters and 202 kilometers in over eleven hours. "I was even a quarter of an hour faster than last time," grins Lindner, who doesn't have to go quite as fast at the RATA.
"Ten years ago, I went there to win the race. Now I don't care at all whether I come first or last. I'm not going to kill myself." Because one thing is clear, says the Kaindl shift worker, who recently celebrated 30 years of service: "After all, I have to be back at work on Monday at four in the morning."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.