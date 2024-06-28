Jos, not Max
Verstappen shoots against Red Bull boss Horner
Sharp verbal arrows are flying again between Red Bull's Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner and Max Verstappen's father Jos!
In an interview with the Dutch newspaper "De Telegraaf", Jos Verstappen claimed that Horner had prevented him from taking part in the legends parade at the Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen was due to drive the RB8 at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday, in which Sebastian Vettel won his third world championship title in 2012.
"Then I think to myself: say it to my face!"
"In the past few days, I've heard from several sides that Horner has done everything he can to prevent me from driving," Verstappen said, according to the publication, which is said to be close to the Verstappens. "Then I think to myself: say it to my face!" He found Horner's behavior "very disappointing".
Horner reacted to this at a team bosses' press conference on Friday. "The legends parade is always organized by the track operator. There has been no veto or anything like that from my side," said the Briton. "I'm sure the legends will be in action later."
"... then Jos will probably be available!"
A little later, he followed up with another tip. When asked about Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's public flirtations with Max Verstappen, Horner said: "If he wants a Verstappen for next year, then Jos is probably available."
The relationship between the two men has been at loggerheads for months. The background to this is a power struggle within the Formula 1 team and the Red Bull Group, which is said to be raging behind the scenes following the death of company founder Dietrich Mateschitz.
Surprising departure of designer Newey
After reports emerged before the start of the season that Horner had allegedly behaved inappropriately towards his former assistant, Verstappen demanded Horner's resignation, as the team would otherwise run the risk of being "torn apart". Since then, the surprising departure of designer Adrian Newey has already taken place.
