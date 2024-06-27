The U2 tunnels will be bored from the fall

Digging through the ground with 1200 HP

From the fall, the TVM will start with a drive power of 1.92 megawatts, which corresponds to around 2600 HP. It will be able to dig up to ten meters per day. The excavated earth will be transported away via the central shaft at Matzleinsdorfer Platz. According to Wiener Linien, this saves 20,000 truck journeys through the city and 75 tons of carbon dioxide.