Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Case in Kitzbühel

14 poor rabbits rescued from bad conditions

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 07:00

An animal keeper in the district of Kitzbühel was severely overburdened, and now an association from the Tyrolean lowlands and the authorities felt compelled to intervene. The confiscated animals hope to find a better home one day.

comment0 Kommentare

The sight at a private home in the district of Kitzbühel did not leave animal lovers cold: 14 rabbits were living out their lives in boxes they had made themselves that were far too small. Among them was a pregnant animal and, according to the vet, they were suffering from inbreeding and deformities.

The animals were collected from several boxes. (Bild: Hoppelwiese/Verein Samtpfotenstube)
The animals were collected from several boxes.
(Bild: Hoppelwiese/Verein Samtpfotenstube)

The overburdened owner had often attracted attention in the past and was now visited by staff from the Samtpfotenstube/Hoppelwiese association and the authorities.

Subsequent placement as a goal
"The cattery has now been closed, we are now rehabilitating the rabbits and providing them with medical care," explains one employee. The association looks after motherless baby cats, for example, but also small animals - from guinea pigs to rabbits. The aim - also in this current case - is to find a better home for them later on.

Zitat Icon

Rabbits need exercise and it should be noted that they are sexually mature at twelve weeks.

Eine Mitarbeiterin des Vereins Samtpfotenstube/Hoppelwiese

Attention: sexually mature at twelve weeks
Appeal from animal lovers: "Rabbits need exercise and it should be noted that they are sexually mature at twelve weeks. Males must be castrated before this." Otherwise there is a risk of unwanted offspring, including inbreeding with stillbirths, diseases, etc.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf