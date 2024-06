The cramps only came from the high heels

However, the Linz-born model was able to interrupt her "journey" with a few appointments. "My daughter Lou-Anne and I were invited to the final of Germany's Next Topmodel and I had two appearances on "Perfekt Runway" in Munich. In the end, all that was left of this fee was a bottle of bubbly. "I bought it in Paris and enjoyed it in my hotel room with my stuffed dog," laughs the 53-year-old. The long walk didn't affect her, "but the fashion show in Munich did. Afterwards, I had cramps all night from the high heels."