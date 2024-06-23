Army investigates
Injured Palestinian handcuffed to jeep
Footage of an anti-terrorist operation by the Israeli army in the West Bank has caused international outrage. As the armed forces have now confirmed, soldiers had tied a wounded Palestinian to the hood of a jeep and transported him in this way.
"The behavior of the armed forces in the video does not correspond to the values of the IDF," the army emphasized. During the operation, there were exchanges of fire between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters. The suspect had been arrested in "violation of orders and applicable rules". The incident is being "investigated and handled accordingly", it was emphasized.
Man injured in the hand and leg by gunshots
It is still unclear what the man was accused of. He was later handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent for treatment, the Israeli army added. Medics identified him as 24-year-old Mujahid Raed Abbadi from the refugee town of Jenin. He was treated at the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, doctors working there confirmed.
At the hospital, Abbadi said he was wounded by gunfire in the hand and leg when he left his uncle's house in the town of Burkin in western Jenin. He then lay behind an Israeli military vehicle for more than two hours without rescue workers or paramedics being able to reach him.
Doctor: 24-year-old suffered burns from hot hood
After Israeli soldiers became aware of him, they kicked him, hit him in the face and on his injured leg and hand, Abbadi said. The soldiers first "threw him to the ground" and then tied him to the hood of the jeep. A doctor treating him said that the 24-year-old had suffered burns all over his back from the heat of the hood.
Jenin has long been a stronghold of militant Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Israeli security forces regularly carry out raids there and in the refugee settlement of the same name. Violence has escalated further in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip against the radical Islamic group Hamas.
