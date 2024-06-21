Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mothers getting older

A third of babies are born by caesarean section

Nachrichten
21.06.2024 11:35

Just under a third, exactly 32.4 percent, of the 76,939 babies born in Austria last year were born by caesarean section, Statistics Austria reported on Friday. There are significant regional differences: the proportion was highest in Styria at 36.8 percent, ahead of Burgenland (34.5 percent). Vorarlberg had the fewest caesarean sections with 29.2 percent, followed by Upper Austria with 29.3 percent.

comment0 Kommentare

In 1995, when the type of delivery was first recorded statistically, the proportion was 12.4 percent. "The doubling of the C-section rate in just under 30 years is partly due to the fact that women are becoming mothers later and later and the probability of a C-section delivery increases with age," says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. In the previous year, just over half of all caesarean sections were planned at 52.5 percent.

Mothers are getting older and older
With later motherhood, the probability of a caesarean section increases. Women aged 35 or older are 1.6 times more likely to have a caesarean section than women under 25, whose caesarean section rate is 25.3 percent.

The average age of women at the time of birth last year was 31.5 years, which is 3.5 years more than around 30 years ago. In the same period, the average age of women who became mothers for the first time increased from 26.2 to 30.3 years (plus 4.1 years).

Position of the child is decisive
A key indicator for a caesarean delivery is the position of the child in the womb. A caesarean section was performed in more than half of the cases (55.7 percent) with an irregular cephalic position, and in the vast majority of cases with a pelvic presentation or transverse presentation (94.7 and 98.7 percent respectively). A caesarean section was also performed for the majority of multiple births (79.7 percent).

The majority of children (98.3 percent) were born in a hospital. For 186 live births, the mothers opted for a maternity home or a midwife's practice. 1,006 babies (1.3 percent) were born at home, 35 were born on the way to hospital. Around five percent of single births and 57 percent of multiple births were premature, 92.9 percent were born on schedule, 6.8 percent premature and 0.2 percent "transferred".

A newborn girl weighed an average of 3,260 grams and was 50.4 centimeters tall. Boys were slightly heavier at 3387 grams and also taller at 51.1 cm. Multiple births are still very rare - only 2.8 percent were born as twins or triplets.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf