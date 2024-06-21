A third of babies are born by caesarean section

In 1995, when the type of delivery was first recorded statistically, the proportion was 12.4 percent. "The doubling of the C-section rate in just under 30 years is partly due to the fact that women are becoming mothers later and later and the probability of a C-section delivery increases with age," says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. In the previous year, just over half of all caesarean sections were planned at 52.5 percent.