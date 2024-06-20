Police alerted
Wild ORF party robs neighbors of sleep
Loud music and bawling party guests robbed the residents around the ORF center on Küniglberg of their sleep on Thursday evening. The police have also been alerted.
On Thursday evening during the European Championship match between Spain and Italy, the public broadcaster had a lot of fun. Much to the chagrin of the neighbors around the ORF Center on Küniglberg - some of whom contacted the "Krone".
"Roaring around until two in the morning"
An outraged neighbor: "My grandchild can't sleep." Apparently not the first time that there has been an exuberant party at the state radio station: "We hope that drunks won't be roaring around until two in the morning again - as has happened before," says the angry neighbor.
Several complaints to the police
When asked by the police, they say that the event is permitted until 10 pm. However, several complaints have already been received by the Lainzer Straße police station in Vienna-Hietzing - and the illustrious company on Küniglberg has already been made aware of the impending consequences. If the party is not significantly quieter from 10 p.m. onwards, the officers will have to take action and there is a threat of charges for disturbing the peace.
There was no statement from ORF at this late hour. We can only hope that they will come to their senses when it comes to the peace and quiet of local residents.
