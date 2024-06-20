Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Police alerted

Wild ORF party robs neighbors of sleep

Nachrichten
20.06.2024 21:50

Loud music and bawling party guests robbed the residents around the ORF center on Küniglberg of their sleep on Thursday evening. The police have also been alerted.

comment0 Kommentare

On Thursday evening during the European Championship match between Spain and Italy, the public broadcaster had a lot of fun. Much to the chagrin of the neighbors around the ORF Center on Küniglberg - some of whom contacted the "Krone".

"Roaring around until two in the morning"
An outraged neighbor: "My grandchild can't sleep." Apparently not the first time that there has been an exuberant party at the state radio station: "We hope that drunks won't be roaring around until two in the morning again - as has happened before," says the angry neighbor.

Several complaints to the police
When asked by the police, they say that the event is permitted until 10 pm. However, several complaints have already been received by the Lainzer Straße police station in Vienna-Hietzing - and the illustrious company on Küniglberg has already been made aware of the impending consequences. If the party is not significantly quieter from 10 p.m. onwards, the officers will have to take action and there is a threat of charges for disturbing the peace.

There was no statement from ORF at this late hour. We can only hope that they will come to their senses when it comes to the peace and quiet of local residents.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf