The sun as a piggy bank: working for the environment

"Krone Sonne": your partner for sustainable energy

Since it was founded in 2022, "Krone Sonne" has already won over 3,000 satisfied customers who have opted for a photovoltaic solution. This was not only a step towards a greener future, but also a smart financial investment. Over the lifetime of an average PV system of 25 years, the savings made by our customers add up to an impressive 80 million euros!