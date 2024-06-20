Vorteilswelt
"Religious coercion"

US state imposes Ten Commandments in the classroom

20.06.2024 13:08

A law in Louisiana is causing a stir: The Ten Commandments are to be displayed in the classrooms and lecture halls of state schools and universities in the southern US state by the beginning of next year. A corresponding law came into force on Wednesday.

It provides for the Ten Commandments to be displayed in "large, easy-to-read lettering" in classrooms, as well as in state kindergartens. Civil rights groups consider the law to be unconstitutional and have announced that they will file a lawsuit.

"Significant document for the founding of the USA"
The law was drafted by Republican representatives, who have a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the Louisiana legislature. The text emphasizes the historical component of the Ten Commandments: it is a significant document for the founding of the USA, it says. The posters would be accompanied by the addition that the Ten Commandments "have been an important part of public education in America for nearly three centuries".

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry enacts the biblical act. (Bild: AP/Brad Bowie)
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry enacts the biblical act.
(Bild: AP/Brad Bowie)

Critics want to sue
Opponents of the law speak of "religious coercion of students". The constitution guarantees everyone the right to decide for themselves about their religious beliefs. There is religious and ideological diversity at educational institutions in Louisiana, where everyone should feel safe and welcome. "We will not allow the legislature to undermine these rights to religious freedom," reads a statement published by several groups. They will take legal action against this.

Louisiana is the first and so far only state with such a law. Similar considerations have already been made in Texas, Oklahoma and Utah. However, they have not yet been implemented there, partly due to fears of lawsuits.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf