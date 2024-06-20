Unwise Greens

In the midst of the turmoil between the Chancellor's party and the Greens, small horns will be sounding from Salzburg to Vienna today, signaling that major political shifts should soon be expected in Austria: Governor Wilfried Haslauer of the ÖVP and his coalition partner Marlene Svazek of the Freedom Party are surprisingly asking for a demonstration of black-blue harmony. After more than a year of largely staid administrative routine, the black and blue parties want to prove publicly how well the two parties get along.