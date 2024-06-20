"Krone" commentary
Unwise Greens
In the midst of the turmoil between the Chancellor's party and the Greens, small horns will be sounding from Salzburg to Vienna today, signaling that major political shifts should soon be expected in Austria: Governor Wilfried Haslauer of the ÖVP and his coalition partner Marlene Svazek of the Freedom Party are surprisingly asking for a demonstration of black-blue harmony. After more than a year of largely staid administrative routine, the black and blue parties want to prove publicly how well the two parties get along.
The fact that Salzburg's People's Party and the Freedom Party are also showing off their model relationship in NEOS star Sepp Schellhorn's chic restaurant can certainly be seen as a further sign of a possible constellation in the near future.
Werner Kogler, Leonore Gewessler and Sigrid Maurer can now watch where they have led the Greens with their supposed natural triumph in Brussels: to the end of real politics. After stabbing Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the back and having already made trouble for themselves with Vienna's social democratic mayor Michael Ludwig by rather insidiously torpedoing the Lobau Tunnel, there will be no one left who wants to govern with this troupe.
So goodbye then! In terms of the political sustainability preached by the Greens, this was neither clever nor responsible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.