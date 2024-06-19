Benko: The background to the lawsuit against the mother

As such, she has now been targeted by the Innsbruck lawyers, as Daniel Tamerl, an expert in corporate law, explains: "The lawsuit is directed against René Benko's mother. We want to prove in the proceedings that she was merely put forward as the first founder." For the legal experts, it is incomprehensible how the mother, as the founder, should have been in a position to have such sums at her disposal and to be able to transfer them.