Fiat Grande Panda: A nippy car grows up
Until now, the Fiat Panda has always been well below the four-meter mark in terms of length. That is about to change. Accordingly, the new edition has been given the rather grandiose name suffix Grande.
With the new Grande Panda model, Fiat is continuing the history of the small car series introduced over 40 years ago. The Italian model, which is based on the Stellantis STLA Smart platform, is to be launched on the market relatively soon. In addition to Europe, Fiat also plans to offer the five-door hatchback in the Middle East and Africa with drive solutions tailored to the respective markets. In Germany, it will be available with a hybridized petrol engine and as an electric car.
Details of the drive systems are not yet available. Technically, however, the Grande Panda will be closely related to the new Citroën C3 Stellantis model. The electric version of the C3 offers an 83 kW/113 hp electric motor, the LFP battery with 44 kWh allows a range of around 320 kilometers. The Grande Panda is also likely to be priced at the same level as the C3, which starts at around 16,500 euros as a combustion engine and just under 25,000 euros as an electric version.
Visually, Fiat has given the 3.99-meter short Panda a striking and independent look. The beefy adventure look with robust paneling, pseudo underride guard and roof rails is striking. There are also some design refinements such as the black front panel with pixel design and a matching daytime running light signature made of horizontal pixels. In addition, the sheet metal trim in the door surfaces features three-dimensional Panda lettering. The tailgate also features 3D lettering with the brand name.
Fiat does not yet want to reveal when exactly the Grande Panda will be available in Germany. Its sister model, the C3, will be available in late summer. The technically related Opel Frontera will also be launched this year. In this respect, a market launch of the Grande Panda in 2024 does not seem out of the question.
