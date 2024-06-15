Fiat Grande Panda: A nippy car grows up

Details of the drive systems are not yet available. Technically, however, the Grande Panda will be closely related to the new Citroën C3 Stellantis model. The electric version of the C3 offers an 83 kW/113 hp electric motor, the LFP battery with 44 kWh allows a range of around 320 kilometers. The Grande Panda is also likely to be priced at the same level as the C3, which starts at around 16,500 euros as a combustion engine and just under 25,000 euros as an electric version.