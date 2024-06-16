Attention singles!
Find your dream partner with the “Krone”
Old or young, fat or thin, rich or poor. Do you have your heart in the right place and no longer want to go through life alone? Then try your luck! We can help you.
It's finally here: summer! And with it this wonderful lightness of being. Get out of your shell and simply celebrate life! But it's only half as much fun alone. When you're surrounded by couples, you quickly become the fifth wheel at barbecues or outings. Or you end up sitting at home alone in the evening. And walking alone through summer meadows?
Are you one of those people who long for someone to love, laugh, talk and live with, but haven't had the courage to look because you don't think you'll find the person you're longing for anyway? Or who don't have the time, money or desire for cheat packages from the Internet? Then give yourself a jolt this summer and take the plunge into happiness! No matter whether you are young or old, fat or thin, rich or poor. All that matters is that you have your heart in the right place and want to take the plunge.
Use the reach of almost 2.5 million readers on Sundays to find your potential dream partner among these many people. For a summer that will remain unforgettable in our hearts and perhaps even last a lifetime.
Taking part is very easy:
1. upload your picture below.
2. tell us something about yourself in the next step.
3. send it off and you're done! Isabella Großschopf will select candidates and present them weekly in the Sunday edition of your "Krone".
Click here to take part:
Isabella Großschopf will then select those candidates from the submissions who will be presented weekly in our "Krone bunt" from the beginning of July (please don't forget your telephone number and address for contacting us!). With a bit of luck, she will then get in touch with you to introduce you to our readers in a portrait.
With this in mind: All the best!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
